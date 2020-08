Fe Noel

Inspired by the classic men's button-up shirt our cascading white shirt dress takes a feminine detour. This modern statement piece is made from cotton poplin and is complete with a belt that cinches the waistline. Wear without the belt for loose effortless freedom of movement and with heels to temper the dramatic floor-skimming silhouette.