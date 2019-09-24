ASICS

Roadhawk Ff 2

$100.00

ASICS

Product Details Product Details Be prepared to feel the speed with the ASICS ROADHAWK FF 2 running shoes for men. Crafted to give you a smoother, speedier and more protected stride, even at a faster pace, these running shoes combine technologies that promise reliable comfort and style. All you have to concentrate on is hitting your goal. Engineered with a seamless finish to reduce friction and irritation on your feet, these streamlined running shoes were designed for active runners who like to go faster over shorter distances. The inclusion of SPeVA® foam offers an exceptionally cushioned ride, and FLYTEFOAM® Lyte technology in the sole helps aid the natural movement of your foot. With I.G.S.® (Impact Guidance System) technology to enhance your stride, and an even thinner and lighter AHAR® (ASICS High Abrasion Rubber) outsole, this is a shoe built for a fast and comfortable run. " Weight: 7.48. Heel Height: 21mm. Forefoot Height: 11mm.