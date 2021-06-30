RMS Beauty

Rms Living Luminizer

Designed to enhance the skins natural youthfulness, this ultra-sheer, satin-pearl luminizer highlights the skin and delivers a translucent finish that will give the skin a radiant glow. Enriched with coconut oil and rosemary extract, the highlighter nourishes and hydrates the skin, leaving an instant boost of radiance and youthfulness. Key ingredients: Vitamin E: an antioxidant that protects the skin from free radicals and provides hydration to soften and soothe. Castor seed oil: rich in fatty acids, castor seed oil is a great source of hydration and helps soothe the skin. Coconut oil: contains nourishing fatty acids that hydrate and protect the skin. Rosemary extract: an anti-inflammatory that reduces sensitivity on the skin and improves skin texture.