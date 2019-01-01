Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Staud
Rizzo Dress Fuchsia
$260.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Our form fitting Rizzo dress flatters all body types. The skin revealing open back and thigh high slit is balanced by the maxi length. Perfect for a night out.
Featured in 1 story
What To Wear To A Winter Wedding
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Cacharel
Floral Gauze Maxi Dress
$850.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo
Grace Candystripe Frill Maxi Beach Dress
$24.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Joanie Dress
$248.00
$149.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Tie-detailed Crepe Wrap Dress
$1085.00
$542.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Staud
DETAILS
Staud
Bissett Bag
$375.00
$262.50
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Drawstring Coconut Shorts
$185.00
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Martin Linen-blend Wide-leg Pants
£210.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Maya Tie-front Linen-blend Maxi Dress
£270.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Malika Dress
$395.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bader Dress
$395.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Linen Wrap Mini Dress
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Long Linen Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted