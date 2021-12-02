Rizos Curls

$14.99

At Target

Key Natural Ingredients including aloe vera, coconut oil, shea butter, moringa oil & sunflower oil No sulfates, silicones, parabens *Cruelty Free* Rizos Curls is created from the heart and is the perfect formula for defined, bouncy, shiny, frizz-free, soft, voluminous curls. Specifications Hair Type: Curly, Textured Trial/Mini/Travel Size: Yes Capacity (Volume): 6 fl oz (US) Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Curl Enhancing TCIN: 76578132 UPC: 860000320344 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-6401 Origin: Made in the USA Description Rizos Curls is created from the heart and is the perfect formula for defined, bouncy, shiny, frizz-free, soft, voluminous curls. Step 1, Wash: Hydrating Shampoo Our Hydrating Shampoo softly cleans the hair and scalp without drying, strengthens and hydrates the hair, while treating dry scalp. Step 2, Condition: Deep Conditioner Our Deep Conditioner strengthens, nourishes and deeply moisturizes the hair, promoting healthy hair growth, while controlling frizz. Step 3, Detangle: Refresh & Detangle Serum The Refresh & Detangle Serum is the ultimate go-to for keeping your curls looking stunning. It has two functions: Detangle: Apply to freshly washed hair to detangle curls. Refresh: Use in between wash days to renew & hydrate curls. *Please Note: Travel Size Refresh & Detangle has a serum pump cap and not a spray cap due to thickness of formula. Step 4, Style: Curl Defining Cream Our Curl Defining Cream defines and holds curls without leaving hair crunchy, creating defined, bouncy, shiny, frizz-free voluminous curls. Latino Owned Brand Target recognizes Latino owned brands as National Minority Supplier Development Council (or equivalent) certified U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Latino owned, operated and controlled. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.