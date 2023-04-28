Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Rivulets Quilt
$328.00
$262.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Ruffled Organic Spa Sateen Duvet Cover
BUY
$222.40
$278.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Rivulets Quilt
BUY
$262.40
$328.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Textured Piazza Quilt
BUY
$238.40
$298.00
Anthropologie
Belmint
Free-standing Bath Caddy
BUY
$29.86
$36.06
Wayfair
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Shiny Latte Pasta Bowls, Set Of 4
BUY
$39.20
$56.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
BUY
$11.20
$14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gilded Agate Coaster
BUY
$11.20
$16.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Long-sleeve V-neck Dress
BUY
$144.00
$180.00
Anthropologie
More from Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Ruffled Organic Spa Sateen Duvet Cover
BUY
$222.40
$278.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Rivulets Quilt
BUY
$262.40
$328.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Textured Piazza Quilt
BUY
$238.40
$298.00
Anthropologie
Belmint
Free-standing Bath Caddy
BUY
$29.86
$36.06
Wayfair
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted