Universal Standard

Rivers Wrap Dress

$228.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

The perfect body-hugging wrap dress. Easy, elegant, and subtly sexy, the Rivers Wrap Dress a dress up dress down must-have. A mid-to-long dress with a slight A-line hem that's made from a lightweight brushed satin-twill that has a wool-like handfeel, and lots of hidden stretch. Fit: Skimming, Model: 5'4" wearing L_22-24