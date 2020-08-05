Guy Watson

Riverford Farm Cook Book

£2.00

‘What we like most is to produce foods ourselves from start to finish – from farm to table, the Riverford way. Food should tell a story and, because we know what it is, we can tell you.’ Guy Watson’s ethos is simple: he wants to put fresh, flavoursome, seasonal food back onto people’s plates. In 1985, armed with a wheelbarrow and a borrowed tractor, he established his first Riverford farm in South Devon. Since then, and largely thanks to a groundbreaking home-delivery vegetable box scheme, a small network of Riverford farms has sprung up across Britain. Packed with tips on growing your own organic vegetables and brimming with hearty recipes from Riverford’s celebrated Field Kitchen, the ‘Riverford Farm Cook Book’ gives an organic farmer’s unique insight into great-tasting food grown with care and cooked with passion.