Seasalt

River Sea Coat

£150.00

At Seasalt

Our River Sea Coat is made from a waterproof blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon with a soft, peachy feel and subtle herringbone texture. The upper body is lined with Wellsoft® fleece, while the lower body is lined with quilted polyester for a soft and cosy feel, adding warmth without bulk. The sleeves are lined in polyester, so it's easy to slip on and off. Finished off with a two-way zip closure and poppers for a clean front, two patch pockets with popper closure and an adjustable hood with a tonal cord. Fully waterproof windproof and breathable 68% Cotton (Organic) 32% Recycled Nylon Popper cuffs Wellsoft® fleece-lined hood and back upper body Two way zip and popper fastening Low hip length Anchor branded snaps and fabric zip pull Front patch pockets with snap fastening flaps and internal zip pocket Easy fit Machine wash at 30 degrees Made in Vietnam in line with our Ethical Trading Policy.