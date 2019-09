Kitsch

Rituals Satin Pillowcase

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Add this KITSCH silky satin pillowcase to your nighttime ritual and feel your stress melt away. Made of satin charmeuse that protects hair from breakage while you sleep, so you wake up frizz-free + worry-free every morning. Gentle on all skin and hair types.