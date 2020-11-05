Rituals

Rituals Of Advent Advent Exclusive Calendar

$161.00 $149.99

The Exclusive Advent Calendar comes beautifully wrapped and is delivered to your doorstep for free. Celebrate the countdown to Christmas as you open a new present each day, and let this Advent calendar inspire the ritual of taking a moment just for yourself. Countdown to Christmas with The Ritual of Advent calendar, including 24 Rituals surprises. The perfect present to give or to get. Countdown to Christmas with The Ritual of Advent calendar, including 24 Rituals surprises. The perfect present to give or to get. With The Ritual of Advent Calendar, you can enjoy a luxurious Rituals product behind every window. This is a great way to count down the last 24 days to Christmas and treat yourself or your loved ones to a special moment each day. This festive Advent calendar includes a unique selection of little luxuries, including four special Advent candles. Advent starts four Sundays before Christmas and to mark the beginning of this festive period a candle is lit. Every next Sunday a new candle will be lit until Christmas has arrived.