Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Tequila Alternative

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ritual Zero Proof

With a score of 94 points from the industry-standard Beverage Testing Institute, Ritual Tequila Alternative takes gold to become the highest ranking non-alcoholic spirit in the world. One tequila, two tequila? Yas! Three tequila... maybe make it a Ritual. Our Tequila Alternative brings the heat. With a score of 94 points from the Beverage Testing Institute, it’s the highest rated nonalcoholic spirit in the world. Made with margaritas in mind, this golden-hued beauty balances flavors of traditional agave, charred oak and bright Mexican lime. The finish is clean and spicy, with a kiss of cracked sea salt for good measure. Whether you’re looking for a truly skinny margarita or the perfect all-day Paloma, just substitute Ritual for traditional tequila in any recipe, close your eyes, and pretend you’re on a beach.* * This works especially well if you are actually on a beach.