Banana Republic
Rita Velvet Maxi Dress
$220.00$132.00
A study in cascading silhouettes, the bias-cut velvet fabric used here has a touch of silk for sumptuous luxury, transforming this slip dress into a sight to behold as it falls across the skin in fluidlike motion, gliding across in slinking form. COLUMN FIT: Semi-fitted, straight through the waist, hip, and thigh. Cowl neck with adjustable slider straps. Bias-cut. Rear slit to the knee. Unlined. #509921