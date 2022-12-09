Banana Republic

Rita Velvet Maxi Dress

$220.00 $132.00

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

A study in cascading silhouettes, the bias-cut velvet fabric used here has a touch of silk for sumptuous luxury, transforming this slip dress into a sight to behold as it falls across the skin in fluidlike motion, gliding across in slinking form. COLUMN FIT: Semi-fitted, straight through the waist, hip, and thigh. Cowl neck with adjustable slider straps. Bias-cut. Rear slit to the knee. Unlined. #509921