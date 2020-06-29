BLK & Bold

Rise & Grnd – Coffee Blend, Medium Roast

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At BLK & Bold

Rise & GRND - Blend is our signature medium roast coffee blend that you can count on to get you through your everyday hustle. It's your motivation in a cup! Roasted in small batches to bring out optimum flavors in each bean. Additional Details • Yields 23 standard cups per 12 oz bag. Approximately $0.61 cost per cup! • 5% of all profits will be contributed to initiatives that support improving the lives and future for domestic at-risk youth. Orders will ship in 7-10 business days. Product Details Roast: Medium Flavor Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Toffee, Nutty, Lemon Processed: Washed Features: 100% Certified Fair Trade