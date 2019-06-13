Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Risa Bath Mat
$58.00
$46.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Cotton . Machine wash . Imported.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Target
Hello Stranger Doormat
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Rivet
Red Mosaic Multi-print Wool Rug
$299.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Red Barrel Studio
Cabarita Tiles Bath Rug (set Of 2)
$106.40
$37.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Shine By Pasargad
Hand-knotted Cotton Area Rug, 4' X 6'
$288.00
$92.00
from
Sotheby's Home
BUY
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Louisa Tote Bag
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted