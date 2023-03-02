Free People

Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 63940423; Color Code: 064 Add a cozy touch to your look with this so comfy and seriously soft knit scarf featured in an oversized design that can be worn around the neck or draped over your shoulders. Knit with GRS yarn Recycled materials What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.