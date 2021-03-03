Jonathan Adler

Ripple Lacquer Mirror

Our high-gloss Ripple Mirror frames your reflection in luxe lacquer waves. Available in breezy blue or fresh white, it's a chic and shiny way to bring light and depth to any space. Hangs horizontally or vertically for maximum versatility. Cool above your console, a glamorous addition to any entryway, or a fab way to add luxe to your loo. High-gloss lacquered framework. Black felt backing. Hangs horizontally or vertically. Overall: 26"W x 1.25"D x 32.5"T. Imported. Boxed weight, approximately 15 lbs.