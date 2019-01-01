Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Bershka
Ripped Denim Mini Skirt
$29.90
$23.92
Buy Now
Review It
At Bershka
Featured in 1 story
Zara's Little Sister Brand Just Launched
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
J.Crew
Swiss Dot Pom-pom Skirt
$69.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Loeil
Rione Skirt
$78.00
from
Loeil
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Stitch Leather Skirt
$79.98
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Trademark
Scallop Skirt
$398.00
from
Trademark
BUY
More from Bershka
DETAILS
Bershka
Bucket Hat In Beige
£12.99
£10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Pack Of Tie-dye Socks
$9.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Satin Midi Skirt
$29.90
$20.93
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Belted Blazer-style Dress
$49.90
from
Bershka
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Sandro
Short Knit Skirt
$245.00
$171.50
from
Sandro
BUY
DETAILS
Parker
Kylie Combo Skirt
$298.00
$208.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Valeria Black Silky Flare Skirt
$109.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Button Front Floaty Midi Skirt
£25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted