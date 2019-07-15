Haus Laboratories

Rip Lip Liner Duo In Floor It

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

A lip liner to die for. Color inside or outside the lines with our budge-proof, universally flattering lip liner that puts the freedom to express yourself at your fingertips without sacrificing a comfortable formula. Lock in your lip art with a precise barrier or opt for overall color with our buttery, demi-matte hues.RIP Lip Liner Duo comes in:Floor ItEn Pointe - Peach NeutralRide - Mid-Tone RoseRoyaltyDrag - Mid-Tone Plum Rule - Spiced TerracottaSlay MeMyth - Mid-Tone Neutral Mauve Slayer - Deep Burgundy WineLongwearing Waterproof No Feathering, Skipping, Tugging, FlakingWeightless Flake-ProofCruelty-Free, VeganAbout UsThis Is Not Just Another Beauty Brand.They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self-expression and invention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules.IngredientsEthylhexyl Palmitate, Synthetic Wax, Zeolite, Stearyl Dimethicone, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Mica, May Contain (+/-): Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77891), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Red 7 (CI 15850), Red 6 (CI 15850), Yellow 6 Lake (CI 15985), Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Red 21 (CI 45380), Red 22 Lake (CI 45380), Red 28 Lake (CI 45410), Red 30 (CI 73360), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Black 2 (CI 77266 [nano]), Bronze Powder (CI 77400), Copper Powder (CI 77400), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Zinc Oxide (CI 77947), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850)