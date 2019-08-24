Make a statement with iconic and vibrant Velvet Matte Lip Pencils. Featuring curated sets ranging from soft nudes to daring bolds, and cased in a limited-edition cosmetic case inspired by the rebellious fashion of the 70s.
SHADES:
CLASH (Dusty rose)
WASTED (Magenta)
RIOT (Deep crimson)
REBEL (Bordeaux)
