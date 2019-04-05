Description
High-rise silk underwear from Botanica Workshop. Elasticized waistband with vintage shell button detail at center front. High-cut leg. Moderate seat coverage. Unlined.
• Stretch Silk Charmeuse
• 92% silk, 8% spandex
• Hand wash
• Made in USA
Sizing
Measurements
12.5" waist
10.5" rise
9" leg opening
Fit Notes
Tight fit.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
Priority international flat rate of $25.
