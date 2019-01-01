Aveda

Rinseless Refresh™ Micellar Hair & Scalp Refresher

C$41.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aveda

rinseless refresh™ micellar hair & scalp refresher Instantly cleanse scalp with no-rinse micellar technology. Instantly refresh hair and texture. • Revives and refreshes second-day styles with naturally derived styling polymers that help tame frizz for up to 72 hours – even in intense humidity • Provides light, flexible hold to restyle hair without having to redo your hair completely • Provides a refreshing, soothing sensation on the scalp • Instantly refreshes hair with Aveda’s own pure-fume™ aroma with jasmine and certified organic mandarin, lemon, ylang ylang and other pure flower and plant essences • Revives hair to help correct bed head and restyle hair • Extends time between shampoos • Color-safe • 97% naturally derived* • Suitable for all scalp types (oily, normal, dry); suitable for all hair types (fine, medium, coarse); suitable for slightly wavy to very tight coily hair textures *From plants, non-petroleum minerals or water. Aveda is a cruelty-free brand. We do not conduct animal testing and never ask others to do so on our behalf. People tested