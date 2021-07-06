S-kin Studio

Rinoa Rectangle Onyx Necklace

$139.00

Buy Now Review It

At S-kin Studio

Details: Material: 18K Gold Filled Chain & 9K Gold Filled Pendant Dimensions: 11x12mm pendant, 5x6mm onyx inset gemstone Length: 22 inch (55cm), convertable to 20 inch (50cm) Tarnish resistant, hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin Ethically made in Mumbai, India Complimentary premium gift wrapping Hegia's Notes: Inspired by Rinoa Heartilly from Final Fantasy 8, this Onyx necklace represents your dark side. The Onyx gemstone resembles Rinoa's dark raven hair and young spirited personality. Rinoa is honest and blunt with her feelings but behind her bright personality, she is also slightly terrified. Rinoa learns that she is in fact a sorceress with a dark power. She manages to control her powers with the help of her friends and loved ones. By wearing Rinoa necklace, I hope that you will never be afraid to accept and express who you really are.