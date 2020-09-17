Screaming O

Ringo’s Penis Ring

$2.95

Stay Harder & Grow Bigger For Under $3! “For next to no money I've found something that is almost perfect. The ring kept me harder than I've been since my 20s. Tight enough, but not to tight. Simply great!” –Customer Review With its super-low price, how can you afford not to try RingO’s Penis Ring? This bargain-priced penis ring is ideal for sex toy beginners who want to try a ring for the first time. It makes a great ring for travelers – especially those who tend to lose things or leave them behind. And RingO makes a great back-up penis ring for experienced users too! Penis rings are a favorite sex toy for couples worldwide due to their ability to satisfy both partners. The snug-fitting ring keeps blood within his shaft to boost your size – increasing your confidence and her satisfaction at the same time. The extra blood helps sustain your erection while keeping you rock hard at the same time. And the unusual feel of the ring also makes it harder for him to finish – resulting in longer-lasting sex to please you and your partner too! RingO’s Penis Ring is made from silicone. That makes it easy to clean and hypoallergenic, which makes the penis ring safe for people with sensitive skin or severe allergies. Silicone naturally retains its shape, which keeps the ring fitting snug night after night. It comes in assorted colors.