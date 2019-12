TLR

Ring My Bell Ring

$175.00

Ring bells with triangular accents inlaid with CD fragments that add a pop of color to complete your looks. Thanks to its alluring gold finish and sparkling arrows, Ring My Bell has a versatile gold that blends well with any fit. No matter where your heart is pointing, let this ring accompany you while adding stylish angular accents to your journey.