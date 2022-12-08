Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
ASOS DESIGN
Ring In Plastic Chubby Swiggle Design In Green And Pink Marble
£6.00
£3.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Ray Jewels
Ali Star Ring
BUY
£155.00
Ray Jewels
Aimos
Triple Star Set Ring
BUY
£165.00
Aimos
ELJAE
Onyx Sphere Ring
BUY
£20.00
Wolf & Badger
Liars & Lovers
Pearl Horseshoe Ring In Gold Tone
BUY
£10.00
ASOS
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Ring In Plastic Chubby Swiggle Design
BUY
£3.00
£6.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Metallic Suit Shorts In Silver
BUY
$74.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Moccasin Slippers In Black Quilted Velvet With Gold Har
BUY
$35.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Petite Vinyl Midi Skirt With Split Detail In Red
BUY
£33.60
£42.00
ASOS
More from Rings
Ray Jewels
Ali Star Ring
BUY
£155.00
Ray Jewels
ASOS DESIGN
Ring In Plastic Chubby Swiggle Design
BUY
£3.00
£6.00
ASOS
Angara
Square Blue Sapphire Semi Eternity Classic Wedding Band
BUY
$549.00
$609.00
Angara
Missoma
Engravable Oval Signet Ring
BUY
$115.00
Missoma
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted