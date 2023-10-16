Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Glamira
Ring Gisu
£898.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Glamira
Need a few alternatives?
Glamira
Ring Gisu
BUY
£898.00
Glamira
Catbird
Odile The Swan, Supreme
BUY
£2164.00
Catbird
Vale
Mojave Ring
BUY
£2400.00
Local Eclectic
David Yurman
Chatelaine® Pavé Bezel Ring In Sterling Silver With Bla
BUY
£850.00
David Yurman
More from Glamira
Glamira
Lucency 375 White Gold / White Pearl / Sapphire
BUY
£271.00
Glamira
More from Rings
Glamira
Ring Gisu
BUY
£898.00
Glamira
Catbird
Odile The Swan, Supreme
BUY
£2164.00
Catbird
Vale
Mojave Ring
BUY
£2400.00
Local Eclectic
David Yurman
Chatelaine® Pavé Bezel Ring In Sterling Silver With Bla
BUY
£850.00
David Yurman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted