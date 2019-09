Borghese

Rinfrescante Sugar Body Polish

This naturally nourishing exfoliant instantly revives skin and leaves it hydrated, smooth, and supple. Sugar granules gently buff dull, dry skin and helps promote cell turnover. Rich oils, such as coconut oil, borage seed oil and sunflower seed oil, soothe, condition and protect the skin from premature aging. An invigorating fragrance awakens all the senses yet quietly lingers throughout the day. 8.0 oz. Imported.