Stand Studio

Rind Jacket

$675.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Heavyweight, non-stretch faux leather Sherpa trim and lining Collared neckline with buckle closure Two-way zip placket Slant front pockets Shell: 70% polyurethane/30% polyester Lining: 100% polyester Wash cold or dry clean Imported, China Style #STAND30081 A substantial STAND STUDIO jacket that's guaranteed to keep you warm as the weather turns, cut with an oversized silhouette and crafted from a mix of caramel-colored faux leather and contrast sherpa.