Love by Design

Rina Dotted Chiffon Lace Trim Dress

$98.00 $49.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care A dotted chiffon dress features lovely lace trim for feminine style. - Jewel neck - Long sleeves with smocked cuffs - Back zip closure - Dotted chiffon construction - Sheer lace shoulders and front panel - Scalloped lace flounced hem - Approx. 33" length (size S) - Imported Machine wash cold 100% polyester Item #6582645