The Rimming Plug Petite is a smaller version of our best-selling vibrating butt plug, the Rimming Plug 2.
Hailed by many publications as the Best Anal Sex Toy for All, the Rimming Plug Petite can introduce anyone to anal play because anal pleasure knows no gender. Those who are new to anal play can experience rimming (getting your butt licked) with the rotating beads located at the base of the plug.
Made from 100% body-safe silicone, the Rimming Plug Petite introduces the perfect amount of vibration to your anal play. Vibration helps to relax the anal sphincter, which is often the most difficult part of the butt to prepare for anal sex.
The Rimming Plug Petite is USB rechargeable and can be used with or without the one-touch, wireless remote control that works up to 30 feet away.