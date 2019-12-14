B-Vibe

Rimming Plug 2

The Rimming Plug 2 is the newest version of our original and best-selling anal sex toy, the Rimming Plug. b-Vibe's revolutionary vibrating butt plugs have gained international fame for these award-winning features: World's First Rimming Plug — The only butt plug with rotating beads at the neck to mimic the sensation of rimming (that's getting your butt licked, FYI) and help relax the sphincter muscles. 7 Ways to Rim — The Rimming Plug 2 now features 7 modes in the rotating beads to help twirl and tease the most sensitive and tiny erotic nerve endings. Anal for ALL — Did you know that using vibrations to stimulate the prostate (if you have a penis) or the A-Spot (if you have a vagina) can trigger full body orgasms? Which brings us to that second vibe at the tip of this vibrating butt plug... Powerful Vibrating Tip — The additional motor at the tip provides indirect stimulation to those erogenous zones to give your anus the pleasure it has never yet experienced. 100% Body Safe — All b-Vibe butt plugs are hypoallergenic and made from premium, silky smooth silicone. The Rimming Plug 2 is phthalate-free, latex-free, and completely non-porous. Let A Partner Take The Wheel — Whether you're into solo anal play or with a partner, the Rimming Plug 2 includes a one-touch, wireless remote control that works up to 30 feet away. USB Rechargeable Battery — Powered by a CR2032 lithium cell, a 2-hour charge provides an hour of mind-blowing anal play. The smart battery level indicator flashes when charging is required. Splashproof — The Rimming Plug 2 is carefully designed to be splashproof and shower-friendly. The Perfect Travel Buddy — Going on holiday? The Rimming Plug 2 arrives in a convenient, discreet travel case. To avoid any embarrassing vibration "accidents", simply activate the travel lock. 1-Year Warranty — Our limited warranty protects the Rimming Plug 2 against all defects in materials and workmanship for 1 year. Put your mind at ease by registering your b-Vibe on our website. Too big for your body? Well, great news!