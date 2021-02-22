B-Vibe

The b-Vibe Rimming Plug 2 is the ONLY butt plug on the market that simulates rimming or "analingus" using rotating beads. Selected by GQ's editors as the Best Sex Toys for Men in 2020, this is a one-of-a-kind vibrating butt plug that will blow your mind. The great thing about anal toys is that every body has a butt. And regardless of gender identity, the anus is a nerve-rich area of exploration that makes the Rimming Plug 2 pleasurable for everybody. The Rimming Plug 2 is 100% body-safe and features a powerful vibrating tip to hit the P-spot or G-spot. It's USB-rechargeable, travel-friendly, and comes with a wireless remote control that works up to 30 feet away. Use it solo or with a partner to take your anal play to the next level! For those who aren't new to anal stimulation, the Rimming Plug 2 is an excellent choice due to its girthy size. There's even a Rimming Plug XL for you advanced anal aficionados! If you're a newbie and this all looks a little too intense, start with the Rimming Plug Petite - it's the same plug, but just smaller in size. No matter which Rimming Plug you choose, always remember that lube is paramount. Scroll down to learn why Glamour highlighted the b-Vibe Rimming Plug 2 as the Biggest Sex Invention of the Year!