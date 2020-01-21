ShadesField

Rimless Transparent Cat Eye Sunglasses (6-pack)

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

polycarbonate frame polycarbonate lens non-polarized Lens width: 63 millimeters Lens height: 42 millimeters ★RIMLESS CAT EYE DESIGN – These sunglasses are a retro design with perfect cat eye shape. The sturdy one piece rimless polycarbonate frame present you a simple and clear summer. The classic design temples bring your comfortable wearing experience. ★TRANSPARENT TINTED LENSES – They are transparent tinted lenses, come with colorful candy colors, most fashion colors of this summer, perfect for beach vacation, festival, shopping, fashion street or cos-play, light therapy, color therapy. To see the world in different colors!