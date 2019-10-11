Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Rimini Dress
£395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Dresses for Fall weddings or also just Fall. This is a slim fitting, velvet slip dress with a v neckline and cross back straps.
Need a few alternatives?
Kachel
Diane Silk Bias Slip Dress
$220.00
$129.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Know One Cares
Animal Print Satin Slip Dress
$26.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Nasty Gal
Cowl To Be A Heartbreaker Satin Midi Plus Dress
$45.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Topshop
Pleated Maxi Dress
$89.00
$47.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Rimini Dress
$388.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Amelia Boot
$268.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Madeleine Dress
$388.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Zinfandel Dress
$428.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Warehouse
Satin Midi Slip Dress
£42.00
£25.00
from
Warehouse
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Leopard Gown
£79.99
£59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Alix NYC
Lewis Silk Charmeuse Maxi Dress
£271.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
The Line By K
Flynn Crinkled-satin Mini Dress
£140.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted