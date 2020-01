West Elm

Rim Trash Can

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Designed in Japan with small spaces in mind, this collection features clean-lined essentials that are as good looking as they are functional. The inner wooden rim on this trash can cleverly conceals the bag within. 11"w x 5.9"d x 11.8"h. Steel body. Walnut veneer rim. Imported.