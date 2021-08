Free People

Riley Slit Skinny Jeans

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 60998200; Color Code: 047 Just as effortless as they are essential, these timeless skinny jeans from our We The Free collection are featured in a high-rise, button-front silhouette with distressing at knees for a true lived-in look. Stretch denim fabrication Seaming for shape High-rise silhouette Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size 28 Waist: 28 in Inseam: 30 in Rise: 11 in