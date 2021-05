Only Hearts

Riley Slip Dress

$85.53

Buy Now Review It

100% Rayon Made in US Pull On closure Hand Wash Only Adjustable shoulder straps Cut on the bias for the most flattering look The riley dress is relaxed and playful, the perfect spring/summer dress to take your through the season in style 릴리 드레스는 여유롭고 장난기 넘치는 봄/여름 드레스로 시즌을 멋지게 연출해 줍니다