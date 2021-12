Agolde

Riley High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

$188.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric Stretch: Non-Stretch Non-Stretch Super-Stretch Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch denim Fading and whiskering Cropped, straight-cut style with frayed hem Button fly 5-pocket styling Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Imported, Turkey Style #AGOLE30335 The everyday favorite fit of the brand's signature Riley straight-leg crops comes updated in a go-with-anything wash, and features subtle distressed touches.