Righteous Raspberry Cannabis Gummy Candy Making Kit

$19.99

Make your edibles YOUR way. Righteous Raspberry – and it should be righteous, it is our most popular flavour with Cherry Bomb coming in close on its heels. Natural colours and flavours make this a nice reminder of summer, picking raspberries straight from the vine! Zen Zingers™ let you customize your edibles experience. Purchase a kit and then purchase your cannabis oil from a legal source (in Canada), or distillate from legal states in the USA. (Make sure it is in a graduated oral syringe as it is an exact way of measuring and serving the distillate in your recipe.) The kit contains everything you need to make 15 perfect gummies. – A BPA-free mold and dropper – Your gummy mix – A packet of finishing sugar – Instructions leaflet Zen Zingers do not contain CBD or any active ingredient Don’t forget to grab some refills!