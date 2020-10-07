Rifle Paper Co. Anthropologie

Rifle Paper Co. Peacock Wallpaper

$118.00

At Anthropologie

Starring magnificent perched peacocks, this wallpaper lends a classic, yet playful aesthetic to your interior. **About Rifle Paper Co.** Anna Bond is the whimsical whirlwind behind Rifle Paper Co., the Florida-based stationery boutique and design studio whose heartfelt notecards and quirky journals have us smitten.*To calculate the square footage of your space, we recommend combining the width of each wall, then multiplying this number by your ceiling height. Next, divide this number by the square footage of a single roll of wallpaper to determine the number of rolls required. Always round up to account for pattern repeat and variation.*