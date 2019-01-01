Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Zimmermann

Rife Flounce Skirt

$530.00$265.00
At Zimmermann
Rife Flounce Skirt, from our fall 17 collection, in Navy silk blend twill with Mustard polkadots. High waist asymmetric skirt with ruffles throughout hem. Centre back invisible zip closure, removable self tie belt, fully lined.
Featured in 1 story
5 Ways To Wear Spring's Polka Dot Trend
by Alice Casely-Hayford