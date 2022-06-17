TPH by TARAJI

Ride Or Die Biotin Leave In Conditioner Spray Detangler For Dry Hair And Curly Hair Product – 4 Fl Oz

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Details Label info Shipping & Returns Q&A (2) At a glance Clean Phthalate Free Paraben Free Cruelty Free Vegan Black Owned or Founded Brand Highlights Intensely hydrating daily-use leave-in conditioner that provides lots of slip Easily detangles, nourishes and fortifies hair Refreshes to maintain the feel of bouncy, clean hair Quick-absorbent light cream formula Great for all hair textures Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types, Textured Product Warning: Adult Use Only Product Form: Cream Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Conditioning, Detangling Net weight: 4 fl oz (US) TCIN: 76578288 UPC: 840797131170 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-2373 Origin: Assem In USA w/ foreign parts Description TPH BY TARAJI Ride or Die is a detangling leave-in conditioner that goes hard for your hair! Infused with Biotin, Marigold, Spearmint and Ginseng, this cruelty free leave in conditioner provides lots of slip to detangle, weightless conditioning, and frizz control for soft and more manageable tresses. Consider this biotin leave-in conditioner your partner in crime for everyday hair maintenance and moisture. In dryness, dullness, and tangles, Ride or Die is with you to get through it all. Ride Or Die does not include parabens, SLS/SLES, phthalates, or mineral oil. Cruelty free, color safe and vegan. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added Flame Retardants and Stain Repellent (PFAS) • Pest Control & Lawn Care - classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. Formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Phthalate Free Formulated without phthalates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from phthalates, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no phthalates." Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.