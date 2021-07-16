Made.com

Ricola Super King Size Bed, Ivory White Boucle With Black Legs

£1049.00 £849.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made.com

Whether you're an early bird or late riser, you want to wake up with ease. That's why we love Ricola – it's nailing those boutique hotel vibes. Check out the rounded, winged headboard and those cosy corners. The entire frame feels like it's enveloped in luxury, and built-in storage takes care of any clutter.