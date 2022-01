Old School Ski

Oosc Ricky Bobby Female Fit Ski Suit In White

£250.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

That powder-fresh aesthetic Adjustable, helmet-compatible hood Fleece-lined chin guard Zip and press-stud fastening Elasticated waist with adjustable belt Multiple zip pockets Cuff gaiters with thumbholes Adjustable, adhesive wrist straps Breathable, mesh-lined zip vents Elasticated ankle gaiters Press-stud leg opening Regular fit