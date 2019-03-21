Description
Workwear-inspired jumpsuit from NEED in Ivory. Round neckline. Long sleeves. Exposed front zip placket. Large front flap pockets. Relaxed straight leg. Unlined.
• Canvas
• 100% cotton
• Machine wash
• Made in USA
Sizing
Garment Measurements
20" chest
16" shoulder to shoulder
20.25" waist
24" inseam
10.5" leg opening
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 25” waist | 36” hips
Fit Notes
Relaxed fit.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
Priority international flat rate of $25.
