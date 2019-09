Christopher Specce

Richman Dustpan is a reinterpretation of the iconic pressed metal workshop dustpan. A wooden brush nests neatly inside the handle of the pan offering a convenient loop for hanging. Subtle and sophisticated in its form and construction, the Richman Dustpan makes a great wall decoration when not in use.