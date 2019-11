Richer Poorer

Richer Poorer Fleece Half-zip Hoodie

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At

Sure, the college kid you know probably has a giant hoodie from their campus gear store, but don't they deserve an upgrade, too? Unlike those school-pride sweats, this fleece hoodie has a flattering crop, and it's silicon-washed, so it's already soft and comfy.