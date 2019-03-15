Liberty London

Richard Quinn Collage Silk Chiffon Scarf

£225.00 £157.00

The Collage silk chiffon scarf is a versatile daily piece created in a new collaboration between Liberty London and rising British star designer Richard Quinn.A kaleidoscopic sample of classic Liberty London scarf designs are co-reimagined here through Richard Quinns mischievous, inventive lens. The silk chiffon scarf features a collage of Hydra, Tulip, Daisy and Dahlia designs a cornucopia of floral prints, chosen from the archive and combined by the designer into a modern patchwork layout. Made from delicately lightweight silk chiffon, the scarf makes a slick and eye-catching addition to daily ensembles loop it around your neck for extra warmth, or drape it under your lapels to add colour and definition to neutral outerwear.Richard Quinn brings his signature sense of rebellious fun to this new collaboration with Liberty London. Even since before his debut catwalk show held within our hallowed timber halls in 2017, the designer has played with a subversive, ultra-modern take on classic Liberty prints. Quinns use of contrast and juxtaposition is brought to the fore in the new collection, offering blown-up ditsy prints and florals with an injection of the designers acidically experimental style.