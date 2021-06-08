Keys Soulcare

Rich Nourishing Body Cream

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Keys Soulcare

A clean, luxurious, and nourishing everyday moisturizer that soothes and hydrates with a blend of shea and cocoa butters to revive even the driest skin. DERMATOLOGIST-DEVELOPED, CLEAN BODY FORMULAS: Moisturizes and soothes Hydrates, calms, and nourishes Imparts a radiant glow SKIN-NOURISHING INGREDIENTS: Shea Butter: A skincare and cosmetics staple since the time of Cleopatra, this rich butter from the nut of the Central African shea tree is high in essential fatty acids and antioxidants. Cocoa Butter: Favored by the Aztecs and Mayans, this nourishing butter from the nut of the cocao plant is high in essential fatty acids. Rose of Jericho: A resurrection plant native to Mexico that brings dry skin to life with an infusion of hydration. Ceramides: Building blocks of the skin's barrier, ceramides in skincare help seal in moisture. Oats: Multifunctional cereal grains that soothe, calm, and draw moisture into the skin. SKINCARE BENEFIT: Shea and cocoa butters lock in vital moisture with antioxidants and fatty acids to soothe, calm, and nourish the skin. Rose of Jericho and ceramides infuse the skin with rejuvenating hydration. SOULCARE BENEFIT: Honors your body and soul by replenishing your radiance and centering your spirit. The scent of sage and oat milk brings comfort, clarity, and balance. SIZE: 170g/ 170 mL AFFIRMATION: My body is a vessel for love, light and strength.